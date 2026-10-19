Alia At Durga Puja

IMAGE: Ayan Mukerji with Alia Bhatt. Photograph: Viral Bhayani
A day after husband Ranbir Kapoor mingled with fans
at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Santa Cruz, north west Mumbai, Alia Bhatt
stepped out, looking gorgeous in a pink sari with blue blouse.
Alia attended with the couple's BFF Ayan Mukerji
.
She participated in the rituals, and said a quick prayer, possibly asking for divine blessings for Ranbir's Diwali release Ramayana
as well as her next with him, Love & War
, scheduled to release on January 21.