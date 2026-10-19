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Alia At Durga Puja

Mon, 19 October 2026
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IMAGE: Ayan Mukerji with Alia Bhatt. Photograph: Viral Bhayani
IMAGE: Ayan Mukerji with Alia Bhatt. Photograph: Viral Bhayani
A day after husband Ranbir Kapoor mingled with fans at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Santa Cruz, north west Mumbai, Alia Bhatt stepped out, looking gorgeous in a pink sari with blue blouse.

Alia attended with the couple's BFF Ayan Mukerji.

She participated in the rituals, and said a quick prayer, possibly asking for divine blessings for Ranbir's Diwali release Ramayana as well as her next with him, Love & War, scheduled to release on January 21.

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