Akhilesh to release UP poll manifesto on Nov 26

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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Image Credit: ANI Photo





-- REDIFF NEWS

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the party's "Jan-Man Manifesto" manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be released on November 26, coinciding with Constitution Day.As per Yadav's earlier statement, SP would also prepare separate manifestos focusing on each of Uttar Pradesh's 75 districtsIn a post on X, Yadav said, "Sattais ka Sankalp: PDA ka Prannpatra (Resolve for 2027: PDA's pledge)."The PDA is an acronym used by Yadav for the collective of 'pichhde' (backward classes), Dalits and 'alpsankhyak' (minorities), which forms a key plank of the Samajwadi Party's political outreach.Polls to the 403-member state assembly are due early 2027, however, the schedule is yet to be announced.The SP is set to contest the state polls in alliance with the Congress against the BJP-led government.The BJP has been in power in Uttar Pradesh since 2017. Before that, the SP governed the state under Yadav.