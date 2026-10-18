Youth with terror links held in Karnataka

13:06

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday said one person has been arrested in Kalaburagi for allegedly having links with terror groups through social media, while further investigation was underway against the other.



Two youths, both originally from outside Karnataka, came under the scanner following a joint operation by the central agencies and the state government's Internal Security Division, he said.



"In a joint operation by the central government and the state government's internal security division, on receiving information that two youths were developing links with terrorists through social media, they were detained," Kharge told reporters.



Following the investigation, it was established that one of them was in regular contact with the suspected terror network, while the other was not in contact with anyone in this regard, he said.



"We have arrested one person, and further investigation is underway against the other," the minister said.



Kharge said this was the fifth such case reported in the last two to three months, adding that the individuals involved were from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.



"We have taken this seriously. We are combing through social media and other activities of migrant workers. We will not take this lightly and will take necessary action in coordination with the Government of India," he said.