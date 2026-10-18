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Voters can use Form 6 to restore names in rolls: EC to HC

Sun, 18 October 2026
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16:55
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The Election Commission of India has told the Delhi high Court that two voters, whose names were deleted from the electoral rolls after they could not complete the enumeration process during the Special Intensive Revision in the national capital, can fill Form 6 for redressal of their grievance.

The statement was made on behalf of the Commission before the court, which was dealing with a petition seeking restoration of names of two petitioners in the electoral rolls.

The court closed the plea noting that the petitioner's apprehension that if he fills Form 6, he would be accused of furnishing a false declaration was "misplaced".

"Having heard the learned counsel for the parties, we are of the considered opinion that when the suggestion is coming from the learned standing counsel appearing for the ECI, that too as per the instructions of the electoral registration officer, petitioner No.1's apprehension that he would be accused of furnishing a false declaration is misplaced.

"With these observations, the writ proceedings are closed. The petitioners, if so desire, may fill Form 6, which shall be processed in accordance with law," a bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Aditi Choudhary said.

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