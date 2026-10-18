Two injured as men attack Srinagar-bound bus with stones in Haryana

17:08

Two men have been rounded up for allegedly throwing stones at a Jammu and Kashmir-bound bus following a dispute in Haryana's Karnal district, leaving a passenger and a dhaba employee injured, police said on Sunday.



The incident drew a reaction from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who said his office had taken up the matter with the Haryana government.



Abdullah said the Haryana administration had assured prompt and stringent action in accordance with the law.



The J&K Government stands with the affected passengers and is closely monitoring the situation, he said in a post on his official X handle.



The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Saturday at the parking area of Divine Star Dhaba in Karnal, Inspector General of Police (Karnal Range) Ashwin Shenvi said.



According to Shenvi, two youths arrived at the spot in a car. The bus, travelling from Delhi to Srinagar, also stopped in the dhaba's parking area.



While attempting to reverse and move ahead, the youths allegedly hit the bus, triggering a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical fight. Some bus passengers and dhaba employees also joined the confrontation, police said.