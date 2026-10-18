Toddler dies in Keralam's Alappuzha in suspected case of malnutrition

23:04

A two-year-old boy was found dead at his home here on Sunday in a suspected case of malnutrition, the police said.



An officer of Trikkunnapuzha police station said that according to doctors, the toddler was "acutely anaemic" and appeared malnourished as his weight was 7.6 kilograms whereas the normal weight for his age would be closer to 12 kg.



"A histopathology test will confirm whether the toddler's condition and death were caused due to some illness or malnourishment," the officer said.



He said that currently a case for unnatural death has been registered and, following the results of the histopathology test, further course of action will be decided.



The officer said that the child's father was an autorickshaw driver living with his wife in Karthikappally and they have five other children, including a newborn. One of their children had died earlier, he added.



The wife was admitted to the government medical college hospital at Vandanam on Saturday to give birth, and the children were at home with the father.



On Sunday morning, the father found that the two-year-old boy had died.



The child welfare committee took the remaining children into their care, the officer said.