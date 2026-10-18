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Tiger Shroff's driver, passerby hurt in firing, say police

Sun, 18 October 2026
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Mumbai deputy commissioner of police Mohit Garg said that two people including Tiger Shroff's driver have been injured in the shooting incident in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening.

The DCP said that Tiger Shroff had come for some personal work to Juhu park.

"...some people came on bike and fired. Tiger was sitting in his car when the incident happened..forensic team is working on how many rounds were fired. He is not injured. Two people injured, his driver Firdaus and a passerby. 15 teams working to arrest culprit," the DCP told reporters.

"Investigation is on and can't comment more on who is involved," he said.

Earlier, the Mumbai police said that three to four rounds were fired at actor Tiger Shroff's car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle. 

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