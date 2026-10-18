Thai national held with narcotics in Gurugram; visa overstay under scanner

20:02

The Gurugram unit of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) on Sunday arrested a Thailand-national woman with around 14 grams of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) during a raid at a residential premises in Sushant Lok area here, officials said.



The contraband was allegedly concealed inside a bag placed behind an LED television, they said.



Investigators are now probing alleged visa overstay and possible links with a wider drug distribution network, they added. A case has been registered in this connection under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.



Inspector Naveen Kumar, in-charge of HSNCB Gurugram Unit, said the team received inputs indicating that a foreign national residing in Block C of Sushant Lok was allegedly involved in illicit sale of MDMA.



Acting on the information, a team conducted a raid at the identified premises and apprehended the woman.



The woman identified herself as Wanvisa Sansarn, a Thailand national. During search of the premises, the team recovered a transparent polythene packet containing a substance identified as MDMA from a bag concealed behind an LED television. The total weight, including the packaging, was recorded as 14.80 grams, officials said.