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Second woman dies at Kota hospital after C-section in 24 hrs

Sun, 18 October 2026
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12:28
A second woman died at the New Medical College Hospital in this Rajasthan town due to postpartum complications after a C-section within 24 hours, triggering fresh concern, officials said on Sunday.

On Friday night, 40-year-old Reshma, who developed kidney-related complications after her fourth Caesarean delivery on October 14 at the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), died during treatment, with the family alleging medical negligence and administrative apathy.

The second fatality was reported on Saturday noon, when Roshan Bairwa - a high-risk patient from Baran with severe anaemia who underwent a C-section the night before - died of sudden complications. 

Roshan was shifted to the NMCH from a private hospital on Friday evening. 

The hospital authorities, however, claimed that the cause of her death was different from that of Reshma.

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