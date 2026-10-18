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Protesters seeking fair probe into Ankita murder detained

Sun, 18 October 2026
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Police try to stop people from Uttarakhand during a protest march from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan, demanding justice for Ankita Bhandari, in New Delhi on Sunday./ANI Photo
Police try to stop people from Uttarakhand during a protest march from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan, demanding justice for Ankita Bhandari, in New Delhi on Sunday./ANI Photo
Several people, including Congress members, were detained by the Delhi police on Sunday after they staged a protest outside the Patiala House Court in New Delhi, demanding a transparent and court-monitored probe into the 2022 murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand.

The protesters sought accountability and called for a fair probe into the alleged 'VIP' angle, which has come under renewed scrutiny amid an ongoing CBI investigation.

Delhi Congress member Laxman Rawat said no individual should be above the law.

"Ankita Bhandari deserves justice, and her family deserves answers. The serious questions and allegations surrounding this case cannot be ignored or buried under political pressure," Rawat said.

Rawat said the Delhi Police detained around 50 people, several of whom were taken to the Jaffarpur Police Station.

Around 100 to 150 people participated in the protest, including Congress functionaries from Uttarakhand and members of the Aam Aadmi Party and Left parties, he said.

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