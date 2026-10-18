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Prabhas-starrer 'Spirit' to release on Oct 29 next year

Sun, 18 October 2026
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Spirit, featuring Triptii Dimri and Baahubali star Prabhas, is set to release globally on October 29, 2027.

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Animal and Kabir Singh

The film also reunites Dimri and the filmmaker after their collaboration on Animal, which released in 2023 and also starred Ranbir Kapoor alongside the actor.

Vanga shared the announcement with a post on his X handle on Sunday, which featured the film's poster with Prabhas on it. "SPIRIT in Cinemas on 29th October, Diwali 2027. #sandeepreddyvanga. #Prabhas #Spirit," read the caption.

Spirit is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

The film is the first collaboration between Prabhas and Dimri, and the third film between Kumar and Reddy Vanga after "Kabir Singh" and "Animal".

Spirit will feature Prabhas in the role of a fierce and intense cop.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was reportedly cast in the film but later exited it due to undisclosed differences. Dimri's casting was announced in 2025.

Vanga will also direct Animal Park, which is a sequel to Animal. The film has been delayed because of Spirit and will feature Kapoor return to reprise his role in the film.

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