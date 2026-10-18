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'Police will take action, accused will be nabbed: Piyush Goyal on Tiger Shroff firing

Sun, 18 October 2026
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A forensic team collects samples from the spot where shots were fired at actor Tiger Shroff, in Mumbai on Sunday./ANI Photo
A forensic team collects samples from the spot where shots were fired at actor Tiger Shroff, in Mumbai on Sunday./ANI Photo
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday termed the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff a sad incident and expressed confidence that the police would take necessary action and arrest the accused.

"This is a very sad incident. I am confident that the police will take necessary action and arrest the accused," Goyal told ANI. 

A firing incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station in Mumbai. However, the police statement confirmed that Tiger Shroff was safe and had not suffered any gunshot injuries.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Sunday criticised the Maharashtra government over law and order in Mumbai following reports of a shooting targeting actor Tiger Shroff's car. 

Sawant called the incident shocking and questioned the state government over a series of violent incidents in Mumbai.

"The news of a shooting at actor Tiger Shroff's car is utterly shocking. What's exactly going on in Mumbai? The murder of Baba Siddique, a shooting at Salman Khan's house, threats to numerous actors and producersâ€¦ Law and order in Mumbai has gone completely haywire. It's not just a lack of law and order; it's as if utter chaos has taken hold," Sawant wrote in a post on X.

He also criticised the Chief Minister over the state of law and order and alleged that Mumbai had become increasingly unsafe.

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