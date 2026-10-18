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Over 500 spas in Keralam raided, five arrested

Sun, 18 October 2026
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13:57
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Over 500 spas across Keralam were raided as part of a special drive and five people were arrested during the process, the police said on Sunday.

The police, in a statement, said that 586 spas, out of the total 821 in the state, were inspected on Saturday and 14 cases were registered in connection with alleged violations of rules.

The special inspection drive called 'Operation Spa' was conducted on the instructions of ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayan, the statement said.

    The highest number of raids carried out and arrests made were in Kozhikode city, it said.

Raids were conducted in 70 out of 87 spas there. Four cases were registered, and four people were arrested, it said.

The police said that raids were also carried out in 71 out of 78 spas in Malappuram district, 56 out of 58 in Thrissur district, 56 out of 58 were inspected in Thrissur city and 55 out of 71 in Palakkad district.

Three cases each were registered in Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, two in Ernakulam Rural and one each in Kottayam and Idukki districts, the statement said.

Besides that, notices have been issued to 44 spas that are not following the rules.

The ADGP, Law and Order, has warned of strict action against establishments that violate the law, the police said.

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