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No Diwali celebration for Pawar family this yearh: Supriya Sule

Sun, 18 October 2026
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Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said the Pawar family will not celebrate Diwali this year following the death of Ajit Pawar.

"The head of our family, Dada, is no more. Therefore, there will be no Diwali celebration in the Pawar family this year," Sule said.

Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28 this year.

"We have suffered a personal loss. Our brother, who was the head of our family, is no more. At the same time, the people because of whom we are all here are also facing difficulties. There is really nothing to celebrate," she said.

"Three members of the Pawar family, Jay, Yugendra and Revati got married this year, and this would have been their first Diwali. However, the family would not celebrate the festival following Ajit Pawar's death," the Baramati MP added.

Sule also spoke about the serious drought situation in the state and high inflation in the country.

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