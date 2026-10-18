Man stabs to death mother, brother over property dispute in Gujarat

16:42

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

A man allegedly stabbed his mother and younger brother to death over a property dispute in Gujarat's Surat city on Sunday, the police said.



Accused Srinivas (40) was arrested within hours of the incident, which took place around 7:30 am at Sahjanand Society in Limbayat area here, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai told reporters.



The deceased were identified as Malleshwari Goduru and her youngest son, Raju. The family originally hails from Telangana and has been living in Surat, police said.



According to police, the family had been embroiled in a dispute over the division of property and rental income from three shops owned by Malleshwari Goduru. The shops generated an estimated monthly rent of Rs 60,000.



Malleshwari lived with Raju and had been giving him the rental income, a decision that reportedly angered her eldest son, Srinivas, who demanded equal share of the property and income among him, Raju and another sibling Ramesh, relatives said.



"Disputes over property division had been going on for the past two years, and meetings were held to resolve the issue. Malleshwari had decided not to distribute the property at this stage and instead give the rental income to her youngest son, with whom she was living," Desai said.