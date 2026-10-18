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Mahout injured in elephant attack ahead of Ramlila in UP's Ramnagar

Sun, 18 October 2026
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17:38
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An elephant brought for the famous Ramlila in Ramnagar here ran amok on Sunday and seriously injured its mahout (caretaker) after lifting him with its trunk and throwing him to the ground, the police said.

The injured mahout, identified as Chaplu, was admitted to the trauma centre of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for treatment, they said.

Ramnagar police station in-charge Sanjay Mishra said the incident took place around 10.30 am at Panchvati ground, where the mahout had gone to feed the elephant.

The elephant suddenly became uncontrollable for an unknown reason and attacked the mahout, lifting him with its trunk and throwing him to the ground, Mishra said.

The incident triggered panic among people present at the spot.

Efforts were underway to bring the elephant under control safely. A Forest Department team was also being called to the spot to assist in the operation and prevent further injury, police sources said.

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