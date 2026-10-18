Magistrate threatened amid CJP leaders' bail hearing

21:58

The Delhi police registered a non-cognisable report on Sunday against unidentified persons for allegedly threatening a magistrate amid bail proceedings of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, officials said.



The development comes amid allegations by the CJP that the release of the two leaders was being "delayed" and that four sureties related to the bail had been rejected on "vague grounds".



A non-cognisable report is generally registered for offences in which police cannot arrest an accused without a warrant or investigate without the permission of a magistrate, as prescribed by law.



Further details about the alleged threats and the persons involved were not immediately available.



Referring to the alleged delay in the bail hearing, CJP legal head Ratna Singh in a post on X said she had been at the police station since 11 am for the hearing, which was scheduled for noon, but the assistant commissioner of police, who also functions as the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), had not arrived by 4.42 pm.



This was "absolute misuse of power" by the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court, she said in another post.