Kolkata stampede: Culpable homicide case registered

10:11

Kolkata Police have arrested seven people, including organisers of Chorbagan Durga Puja, for the pandal stampede that killed at least 19 people, a senior officer said on Sunday.



Police have also registered a suo motu case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.



Law enforcers detained 14 people on Saturday night in connection with their probe into the incident.



"We have arrested seven people. They were among the 14 detained last night. More arrests may be made," the IPS officer told PTI.



"The process of identifying the bodies is underway," he added.



At least 19 people died, and 25 were injured in the stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening.