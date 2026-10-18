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Kolkata stampede: 3 of 25 injured in ICU

Sun, 18 October 2026
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Fourteen of the 25 people injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Puja pandal are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata, with three of them admitted to the ICU and one in critical condition, an official said on Sunday.

One of the three ICU patients is in a relatively serious condition due to acidosis, a condition characterised by excessive acid in the body that doctors said could be associated with prolonged muscle injury caused by being crushed in a crowd.

The other two ICU patients are showing signs of improvement, and doctors are hopeful that they can be shifted to the general ward, West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission chairman Biswajit Basu said.

Basu, a retired judge, visited the hospital along with doctors and other commission members to assess the condition of the injured and review the treatment being provided to them.

"Roughly, everyone is stable, except one person. The medical aspects were examined, and we are satisfied that their treatment is proceeding properly," he said.

The commission member said the remaining 11 patients admitted to the general ward were more or less stable.

One of the injured has suffered pelvic trauma, while the others are being assessed for their injuries, the doctor said, adding that orthopaedic specialists would determine the further course of treatment.

The injured are relatively young and have few underlying medical problems, which could help them recover, the doctor said.

The commission member, who said he visited the hospital in his official capacity, not as a surgeon, expressed confidence in the hospital's trauma team to manage the injuries.

Nineteen people died, and 25 others were injured in the stampede at the pandal in north Kolkata following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening.

The state government has prepared a panel which will review safety protocols of all major puja pandals and recommend measures for immediate implementation if any shortcomings are found.

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