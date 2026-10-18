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Kolkata stampede: 12, including organisers, held

Sun, 18 October 2026
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Police on Saturday night detained 12 people, including organisers of the Chorebagan Durga Puja in connection with their probe into the stampede in which 19 people died and 25 were injured, an officer said.

The move came after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari promised strict action against those who failed to carry out their respective duties that allegedly led to the crowd mismanagement in the north Kolkata Durga Puja.

"We have detained 12 people in connection with our probe into the Chorebagan incident. Our officers are talking to them to find out the cause that led to today's mishap. If any lapses are found, we will act as per the law," the officer said.

The stampede happened at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening, the day of Maha Saptami.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari earlier said, "An SIT headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court will investigate the incident. The SIT will comprise members from STF, CID and other departments."

Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS) of Kolkata Police has collected CCTV footage of that place during the mishap.

"We will check the footage and take appropriate measures against those who failed to manage the crowd. That could be a member of the puja committee, a homeguard, a temporary worker, a policeman, or a private company security guard. Nobody will be spared," Adhikari said.

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