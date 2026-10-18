Keralam cancels bakery licence to sell horti wine

19:04

Keralam government issued an order on Sunday cancelling the licence given to a bakery to sell horti wine, an alcoholic beverage produced by fermenting tropical fruits and agricultural products.



Excise minister M Liju earlier cited concerns about the social impact of permitting the sale of the alcoholic beverage through bakeries and other retail outlets for the decision.



Excise Department also changed the concerned Abkari Deputy Commissioner, C K Anilkumar, who handled the application to grant the licence to a bakery in Chalakkudy, Thrissur, officials said. The previous LDF government amended the Foreign Liquor Rules in 2024, permitting licensed bakeries and shopping centres to sell horti wine.



A firm based in Chalakudy had approached the Excise Commissioner seeking permission to sell the beverage under the amended rules. The commissioner granted permission after collecting the prescribed licence fee, officials said.



The firm recently began selling the product, bringing the matter to public attention.