Iran, Pakistan temporarily suspend cross-border movement

09:59

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Saturday said that cross-border movement and exchanges between Iran and Pakistan had been temporarily suspended due to technical issues and precautionary measures.



Iranian news agency IRNA reported that Baghaei confirmed that authorities from both nations are in close consultation to address the technical hurdles and ensure border crossings return to normal operations as quickly as possible.



"Due to certain technical issues and the need to implement precautionary measures, cross-border movement and exchanges have been temporarily suspended," Baghaei said while responding to inquiries regarding the land border status,



"The relevant authorities from both countries are in close contact, consulting and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible so that operations at the border crossings can return to normal," IRNA reported him as saying.



The operational halt coincides with regulatory action taken in Islamabad.



According to Dawn, Pakistan halted trade through the official Gabd-Rimdan and Taftan border checkpoints after the Ministry of Commerce issued an official memorandum on Friday, revoking an earlier order dated Oct 3 with immediate effect.



Shahid Rind, adviser to the Balochistan chief minister on media and political affairs, explained in a post on X that the temporary closure was enacted to reinforce security and streamline border administration.



"The purpose of the temporary closure of the Pak-Iran border is to address security concerns, prevent smuggling, and make the border system more effective," Rind stated.



Addressing unverified claims surrounding the shutdown, Rind urged the public to disregard social media rumours, emphasising that the measure was 'necessary to improve the security situation and administrative affairs on both sides of the border'.



Rind added that high-level officials from both governments are maintaining active dialogue to resolve the remaining administrative matters.



"In the context of the current progress, the Pak-Iran border is likely to reopen soon," Rind said, noting that a coordinated system is being established to enhance overall border governance and counter illegal smuggling networks.