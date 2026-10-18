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Girl raped, murdered in Jharkhand; 5 minors detained

Sun, 18 October 2026
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A 12-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death allegedly by three of her friends after they watched porn videos on a mobile phone in Jharkhand's Chatra district, the police said on Sunday.

Five minors, including two girls, were detained in connection with the incident, a senior officer said.

"The girl was first raped and then strangled to death by three of her friends. We have detained five minors, including two girls, based on evidence. The two girls were detained for assisting the three accused. After committing the crime, they hanged the body from a tree using a towel to establish that the girl died by suicide," Chatra SP Animesh Naithany said.

The girl's body was found hanging in a forest area within the Lawalong police station limits on October 16, he said.

The police also found a mobile phone at the crime scene.

The police team found evidence of porn videos in the search history of the device and subsequently caught one of the accused boys to whom the mobile phone belonged.

The police registered a case under the POCSO Act and the BNS based on the statement of the deceased's father on October 17, the officer said.

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