Fadnavis orders Mumbai top cop to probe firing on Tiger Shroff

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the Mumbai police commissioner to inquire about the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.



He instructed the police commissioner to conduct a swift investigation and take strict action against those responsible, said CMO sources.



Unidentified person/s fired at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, though he is unhurt, the police said.



The incident took place near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station limits in the western suburb, and the chain of events leading to the incident is being pieced together, an official said.