Fadnavis calls Tiger Shroff, says 'accused will be nabbed soon'

22:49

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image





He instructed the police commissioner to conduct a swift investigation and take strict action against those responsible, as per CMO Sources.



Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the firing incident, saying that several police teams had been formed to track down those responsible and assuring that no gang would be spared.



He said, "Tiger Shroff's vehicle was targeted. This incident is deeply concerning and condemnable; I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I have spoken with the Police Commissioner, and I have also spoken with Tiger Shroff. The Mumbai police commissioner has formed several teams to track down those who opened fire--they will be apprehended and given a response in their own language. Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called actor Tiger Shroff and spoke to him following the firing incident and assured him that the accused would be traced and apprehended at the earliest.He assured the actor of support, saying, "We are all with you. We will trace and apprehend the accused at the earliest."Earlier, Fadnavis called the Mumbai police commissioner to inquire about the firing incident.