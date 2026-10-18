Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 strikes Kamjong in Manipur

20:21

An earthquake of magnitude three struck Manipur's Kamjong district on Sunday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology.



According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in Kamjong district at a depth of 72 kilometres around 6:13 pm.



"EQ of M: 3.0, On: 18/10/2026 18:13:08 IST, Lat: 24.909 N, Long: 94.384 E, Depth: 72 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur," NCS said on X.



Further details regarding the impact of the earthquake are awaited.



Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude three struck the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).



According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Khargone area at a depth of 5 kilometres around 12:15 pm.



"EQ of M: 3.0, On: 18/10/2026 12:15:23 IST, Lat: 21.483 N, Long: 75.953 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Khargone, Madhya Pradesh," NCS said in a post on platform X.