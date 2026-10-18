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Delhi police arrest 5 over attacks on anti-CEC protesters

Sun, 18 October 2026
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The Delhi police registered at least 10 FIRs and arrested five people in connection with alleged harassment and assaults on protesters demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with several social media posts accusing right-wing activists of targeting demonstrators, officials said on Sunday.

The cases were registered between October 11 and 14 at Connaught Place and Kamla Market police stations after videos and posts highlighting alleged attacks on protesters circulated on social media.

At least five people have been arrested in two separate cases, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, an FIR was registered at Connaught Place police station on October 13 in connection with an incident flagged through social media handles.

Gaurav was arrested in the case, while efforts are underway to trace his alleged accomplices.

A group of men was seen assaulting a protester while daring others to call them "cockroaches". One of the men was also heard threatening to beat up anyone who spoke against the prime minister or the police.

In another case, registered at Kamla Market police station on October 11, four people were arrested after a video purportedly showing individuals harassing and assaulting protesters went viral.

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