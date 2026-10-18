CRPF jawan commits suicide in J-K's Ganderbal

12:29

A Central Reserve Police Force jawan allegedly committed suicide inside a camp in Manasbal area of Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said in Srinagar.



Constable Ranjit Das allegedly committed suicide by using a nylon rope to hang himself inside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Manasbal, the officials said.



Das hailed from Hajo Tehsil in Kamrup district of Assam, they said, adding the body has been sent for medico legal formalities.



The officials said it was not immediately known as to why Das took the extreme step.