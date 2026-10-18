Court convicts man for shooting at wife outside Delhi hospital

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A Delhi court has convicted a man for attempting to murder his wife by shooting her in the stomach outside a hospital in Connaught Place in 2018, saying the testimony of the injured woman was credible, trustworthy and sufficient to establish his guilt.



Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana, in a judgment dated October 13, held Sushant guilty under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 27 of the Arms Act, which deals with the use of arms.



The court, however, acquitted him of the charge under Section 25 of the Arms Act, which relates to illegal possession of a firearm.



It noted that a separate FIR for possession of the pistol was registered at Seelampur police station, and the trial in that case is pending before another court.



According to the prosecution, the incident took place on November 24, 2018, outside Gate No. 5 of Kalawati Hospital in Connaught Place. The victim, Pinki, worked as a security guard at the hospital and had been living at her parental home since her husband was sent to jail in a separate case in 2015.



Pinki told the court that Sushant, who had been released from jail about a month and a half earlier, came to the hospital in the evening and called her outside.