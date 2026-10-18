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Bodies of Kolkata pandal stampede victims handed over to families

Sun, 18 October 2026
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The bodies of those who lost their lives in the Durga Puja pandal stampede incident in Kolkata were handed over to their family members on Sunday. 

The tragic incident occurred at a Durga Puja pandal on Saturday evening, where a massive rush of devotees led to a fatal stampede that claimed 19 lives and left several others injured. 

Among the victims was a 27-year-old nurse whose mortal remains were taken to her native place in Hooghly. Her relative told ANI that she went to the pandal to watch the puja. "After doing her duty, she went to watch the puja (worship/festival) with her friend," he said. 

Following the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be constituted soon to probe the incident, adding that six people had been arrested in connection with the case.

Speaking to the reporters, the CM said the chief secretary would write to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta high court to seek permission for the formation of the team.

"An SIT (Special Investigation Team) is also being formed, which will operate under the leadership of a sitting judge. The Chief Secretary will write to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. If permission is granted, we will constitute the SIT as soon as possible," he said.

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