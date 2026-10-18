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Bengal govt assigns 9 IPS officers for Durga Puja crowd management

Sun, 18 October 2026
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21:03
Kolkata Police cordon off the site after a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, in Kolkata on Saturday./ANI Photo
Kolkata Police cordon off the site after a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, in Kolkata on Saturday./ANI Photo
The West Bengal government on Sunday decided to deploy nine IPS officers experienced in Durga Puja crowd management to handle the festive rush in Kolkata, a day after a pandal stampede killed 19 people, an official said.

Amid concerns over crowd management, police deployment and allegations of negligence against puja organisers following the tragedy, Kolkata Police issued an 11-point advisory for its personnel to prevent untoward incidents at major Durga Puja pandals.

A top official said that to spruce up crowd management, nine IPS officers -- Sumanjit Ray, IG (Border), Mehmud Akhtar, IG (IB), Miraj Khalid, IG (Traffic), Rupesh Kumar, DIG (STF), Shubhankar Bhattacharya, DIG (Traffic), Tarun Haldar, DIG (CID), Soumya Ray, SS (EB), Priyabrata Ray, SP (Traffic) and Deepak Sarkar, SS (CID) -- have been assigned crowd-management duties during the festival.

"These officers have experience in handling huge crowds during Durga Puja in Kolkata. They have been brought back to help ensure proper crowd management and prevent a repeat of the Chorbagan incident," a senior official said.

About the Kolkata Police's 11-point advisory, another officer said entry points to pandals must be closed when it rains, and people inside must be brought out safely.

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