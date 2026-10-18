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Army officer's wife booked for 'sharing' info with foreign operatives

Sun, 18 October 2026
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Jammu and Kashmir police booked the wife of an Army officer for allegedly "collecting and sharing" sensitive information with foreign intelligence operatives, including individuals linked to "China", official sources said on Sunday.

According to the sources, she was pursuing certain research-related activities, which are being examined.

The police are also examining the nature of her activities and whether any information or material was "communicated" to foreign intelligence operatives, they said.

The case was registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station on Friday under the Official Secrets Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.

The accused, who hails from Telangana and currently resides in Jammu with her husband, was questioned by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer as part of the investigation following the registration of the FIR, they said.

The accused has not been arrested so far, and the preliminary inquiry has "not established" that any "sensitive information" was shared by her, the sources said.

The sources said investigators are also looking into the circumstances that led to the registration of the FIR and the allegations concerning possible links with foreign entities.  

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