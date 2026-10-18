Amit Shah offers prayers at Kalighat Temple in Kolkata

11:15

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday morning visited Kalighat Temple here and offered prayers to the presiding deity.



Shah was accompanied by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.



Shah arrived in Kolkata on Saturday for a two-day visit to the state.



He is scheduled to visit a hospital where those injured in the stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal were being treated.



At least 19 people died, and 25 were injured in the stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening.



Adhikari had on Saturday said that in the wake of the tragedy, Shah has decided to cancel his puja visits and will leave for the national capital after meeting the injured in the hospital.



"I have just received the extremely heartbreaking news of the stampede that occurred at the Chorbagan Public Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. I have spoken with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari regarding this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families," Shah had posted on X after his arrival in Kolkata.



"The administration is ensuring that all possible medical facilities are provided to the injured. I will postpone all my scheduled programmes in West Bengal tomorrow and visit the hospital to meet the injured. I pray to Maa Durga for the swift recovery of all the injured," he had said on Saturday.