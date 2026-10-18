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14 killed as truck runs over devotees near MP temple

Sun, 18 October 2026
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Bodies of the victims at a hospital in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday./ANI Photo
Bodies of the victims at a hospital in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday./ANI Photo
At least 14 people were killed and several others injured after an out-of-control truck crashed into devotees gathered near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior late Saturday night, breaking through a police checkpoint and damaging the temple's gate and outer wall.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a probe into the accident and said that the truck entered the prohibited area. 

According to Gwalior senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh, the incident occurred at around 1:30 AM when a paddy-laden truck travelling from the Chhinor direction lost control on a steep slope where heavy vehicles are restricted.

The truck reportedly broke through police barricades before running over pilgrims on the road and crashing into the temple's outer wall and gate.

"This is a tragic incident where pilgrims were travelling to Sheetla Mata Temple in large numbers. The road coming from the Chhinor side has a steep slope where heavy traffic is restricted. Around 1.30 AM, a truck loaded with paddy was stopped there. It broke through the police barricades, suddenly lost control, came down, and crashed into the outer wall and gate of the temple. The devotees who were on the road were crushed underneath it, leading to this accident," Singh said.

"Two police personnel who were on duty at the spot were also injured, and their treatment is ongoing," he added.  

The SSP said 39 people had been taken to hospital following the incident, of whom 12 died. At least five to six patients were critically injured, while others sustained minor injuries.

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