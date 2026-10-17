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Trump's press secy Zacharia exits after 5 days

Sat, 17 October 2026
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US President Donald Trump has advised Katie Zacharia to reconsider serving as White House press secretary, saying she had faced harsh media scrutiny, as she transitions out of the role after just five days on the job.

Trump, speaking to reporters ahead of a rally in Georgia on Friday, denied firing Zacharia and said he wanted her to have a good life.

He said he would speak to her upon his return and that the decision about her future remained hers.

"I don't think that Katie should be made to suffer like she's suffering at the hands of the press," he said, adding that he had told her, "You don't have to do this if you don't want to."

Zacharia, meanwhile, said it was an honour to work for Trump, praising him as 'kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking' in a post on X on Friday.

Her departure follows criticism of her first and only White House press briefing on Tuesday and questions over her professional credentials.

She graduated from Pepperdine Law School but failed the California bar examination in 2011, a fact she acknowledged on Thursday.

Zacharia said she had been advised that she could describe herself as a lawyer but not an attorney.

A senior White House official told Fox News that Zacharia was 'transitioning out' of the position, while CBS News reported that two US officials had confirmed she was being removed.

Trump said he was in no hurry to appoint a successor and had not prepared a shortlist, despite receiving calls from people interested in the position.

Zacharia had been named to replace Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in August.

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