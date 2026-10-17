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Trump waives sanctions, tariffs on Russian oil, gas

Sat, 17 October 2026
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United States President Donald Trump has issued a waiver from sanctions, restrictions and duties under the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, citing national interest.

"I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act," Trump said in an executive order issued on Friday evening.

Trump said he had submitted to Congress a certification that issuing such a waiver at this time is in the national interest of the United States.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act empowered Trump to impose sweeping sanctions on Moscow and slap steep tariffs against the world's largest purchasers of Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

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