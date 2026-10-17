SC-appointed panel launches portal for complaints over July violence at Jantar Mantar

19:46

Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Enquiry Committee has launched a portal to receive complaints and representations from people affected by violence at Jantar Mantar and other places outside Delhi in July 2026, the Union Home Ministry said Saturday.



The portal, http://hpec.nic.in, has been launched for the convenience of affected people, including police personnel, it said.



The committee will examine issues outlined in the Supreme Court's order.



Priority will be given to matters involving the use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protesters, and excessive violence and destruction of property by either side, the statement said.



The portal has been designed to protect vulnerable witnesses and allow affected people to keep their identities confidential, if they wish to do so, it said.



Affected people and other stakeholders have been encouraged to submit complaints and representations through the portal using the applicable formats, the MHA said.



Anyone wishing to provide information or suggestions on issues referred to the committee under the two court orders can also use the portal.



Complaints, representations and other relevant material can also be submitted in person at the committee's office at Shiksha Sadan, 17 Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, New Delhi, between 2 pm and 4 pm on working days, it said.



Submissions can also be sent by post to the same address or by email to hpec2026.enquiry@nic.in, it said.



Supreme Court had constituted a five-member HPEC to enquire into all aspects of the incidents of violence at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and at places outside the national capital during July 2026, including the broader issues surrounding the incidents.



Besides Justice Reddy, the committee comprises former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla and retired Meghalaya DGP L R Bishnoi.