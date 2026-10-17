Regime should change if youth...: Raut on Dipke's arrest

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Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday slammed the Centre over the arrest of Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, saying there needs to be a regime change if it doesn't allow youth to wave the tricolour.



The ruling BJP has lashed out at the Congress and its allies over the protests in Delhi against alleged electoral irregularities, accusing them of seeking a regime change on the lines of Bangladesh and using the energy of youth to spread "anarchy".



Sena-UBT is an ally of the Congress in Maharashtra and a constituent member of the Opposition INDIA bloc.



"Can one not protest by waving the tricolour in this country? We wanted to wave the tricolour. Under the Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis regime, you don't allow the youth to wave the tricolour; instead, you arrest them or even kidnap them.



"Which is why there is talk of regime change. And this regime change will happen," Raut asserted.



Dipke was granted conditional bail and asked to sign a peace bond on Saturday. He was detained moments after stepping out of his house in Delhi's Jhandewalan area to participate in the CJP's "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Connaught Place on Friday.



He was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished by him on October 10.