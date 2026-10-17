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Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' earns Rs 210 crore at box office

Sat, 17 October 2026
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Jailer 2, featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, has collected Rs 210.65 crore in two days of release at the global box office.

The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who also helmed the first installment, which released in 2023. It released in theatres on Thursday and is produced by Kalanithi under the banner Sun Pictures.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 125.25 crore on the first day and Rs 85.4 crore on the following day at the box office. The collection of the film at the domestic box office is Rs 113.65 crore gross.

The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jailer revolved around Rajinikanth's character, a retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who leads a quiet life with his family after hanging up his uniform. Later, his son, an upright police officer investigating an idol-smuggling syndicate, goes missing and is presumed dead.

Jailer 2 follows Pandian, who has to protect his family and confront a lethal new underworld empire on a global scale after his past catches up with him.

Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. 

It also has cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Hrithik Roshan, among others.

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