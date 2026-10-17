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Police brutality part of conspiracy to silence voices: Rahul

Sat, 17 October 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Saturday that the brutality inflicted by the Delhi Police on protesters, including students and women, is part of a conspiracy to silence voices and ensure that no one dares to raise questions.

In a post in Hindi on X, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said such brutality by police has crossed shameful limits.

"Sexual harassment, dragging clothes and assaults on private parts -- the brutality of the Delhi Police against students and women raising their voices for democracy has crossed shameful limits.

"This is all part of that conspiracy to silence voices, where you scare them so much, humiliate them so deeply that no one dares to raise questions again," he said.

"Modi-Shah know that the day power slips from their hands, the story of their whims ends. It is this very fear that reaches police and unleashes as violence on the country's youngsters and women," Gandhi said, hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress leader also posted a 10-minute video with his post about his conversation with some young women protesters who were allegedly treated brutally by police during their recent protests.

The women narrated their experiences on how police personnel targeted their private parts and officers asked their subordinates to harass them sexually by touching their private parts.

They demanded action against the police personnel, with Gandhi asking them to provide more evidence in the form of photos and videos so that cases can be filed against the cops.

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