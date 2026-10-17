People want regime change: Kapil Sibal

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Addressing Singh directly, Sibal wrote on X, 'Rajnath Singh: You allege that Congress wants 'regime change' the Bangladesh route No. People want 'regime change' Protests with slogan 'India against corruption' brought you power Then : You embraced corruption Captured institutions Manipulated voters list Time to go !'





The controversy erupted after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan described the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a 'fight for regime change', while All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora referred to the Gen Z movement in Bangladesh.

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday took a swipe at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his alleged remarks that the Congress wants 'regime change through the Bangladesh route', instead asserting that people themselves want a change in the regime and accusing the government of embracing corruption, capturing institutions and manipulating voter lists.In a post on X, Sibal questioned Singh's alleged remarks and drew a comparison with the 'India against corruption' movement in 2014, alleging that the government had strayed from the promises made at the time.The BJP has interpreted these remarks as evidence of an attempt to bring down the Modi government outside the electoral process, an allegation rejected by the opposition.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to replicate a Bangladesh-style political upheaval in India, alleging that the protests were aimed at creating unrest rather than addressing electoral reforms.Speaking in Lucknow, Singh said the agitation was not genuinely about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls or the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, but about using young people to pursue a political agenda."Attempts are being made to turn the country's youth into pawns of anarchic politics. Regime change is being pursued on the lines of Bangladesh," Singh said.He also targeted Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of pursuing what he described as the politics of disruption and urging the opposition to respect the mandate delivered in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Singh further argued that democratic institutions should not be weakened through street mobilisation and alleged that the opposition was attempting to exploit public grievances to regain power.