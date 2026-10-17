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Nana Patekar or Smit Machchhar? Row over railway bridge in Mumbai

Sat, 17 October 2026
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A controversy has erupted over the naming of the newly constructed East-West Vidyavihar bridge next to Vidyavihar station in Mumbai, ahead of its opening to traffic.

The Shiv Sena-UBT recently put up a banner on the structure demanding that it be named after late actor Nana Patekar, days after BJP MLA Parag Shah sought to name it after Captain Smit Machchhar.

Shah had written to the authorities seeking that the bridge be named after Captain Machchhar, the Indian commercial pilot hailed globally as a hero after thwarting a violent mid-air hijacking of a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight.

However, Sena (UBT) activists have put up a banner demanding that the bridge be named 'Padma Shri Nana Patekar Setu'.

Earlier this week, a Sena (UBT) delegation met Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and submitted a letter demanding that the bridge be named after Patekar.

Despite repeated attempts, Tawde could not be reached for comment; however, Ganesh Khankar, the leader of the house in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said the Sena (UBT) is stoking a controversy for credit.

"Nana Patekar was one of the most talented actors in the country. I feel that it would be more fitting to name a large theatre or a theatre complex after him rather than a bridge," Khankar said.

The much delayed 650-metre-long, two-lane Vidyavihar bridge connects Ramchandra Chemburkar Marg on the eastern side of Vidyavihar railway station with Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg on the western side in Ghatkopar.

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