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'Lehra do Tiranga' protest: Delhi Police files multiple FIRs

Sat, 17 October 2026
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13:05
CJP supporters carry out a Tiranga march at Connaught Place, in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo
CJP supporters carry out a Tiranga march at Connaught Place, in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo
The Delhi Police has registered multiple FIRs in connection with alleged violation of prohibitory orders in Connaught Place ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Lehra do Tiranga' protest a day ago, sources said on Saturday.

"Despite repeated announcements asking people to disperse, a crowd gathered in and around Connaught Place on Friday, prompting the police to initiate legal action," said the source.

The prohibitory orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, banned mass gatherings in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

Hundreds of CJP supporters and student activists staged a series of flash protests across Connaught Place amid a massive police deployment on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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