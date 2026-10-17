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FIR against Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Blinkit, Zomato Hyperpure officials

Sat, 17 October 2026
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Police have filed an FIR against officials of Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Blinkit and Hyperpure by Zomato after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized food stock worth Rs 48 lakh during a multi-district crackdown on sale of expired food products, an official said on Saturday.

The FIR, registered at the Shanti Nagar police station in Thane, names 10 persons including senior officials and employees associated with Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Blinkit and Zomato Hyperpure, along with disposal agency operators and local suppliers.

The FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Those named in the FIR include V Subramaniam, Whole-time Director, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, Ashok Kumar Singh, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, Vijay Bhikaji Kharmale, Nominee, Reliance Retail Ltd and Nilesh Ramdasrao Deshmukh, Warehouse Manager, Reliance Retail Ltd.

The others include Arbinder Singh Dhinsa, Director, Blinkit Commerce, Deepak Singh, Blinkit Commerce, Abid Shaikh, Zomato Hyperpure, Babar Miya Ahmed Siddiqui, B K Dispose, Gulzar Abdul Khan, supplier, Chavindra, Bhiwandi and Abdul Mobin Khan, Discount Store, Bhiwandi.

FDA sources said the operation was conducted simultaneously at multiple locations in Thane and Pune districts between October 14 and 15.

The seized stock included products valued at over Rs 24 lakh from a Bhiwandi-based disposal yard, around Rs 4.92 lakh from Reliance Consumer Products' warehouse at Vadpe, and nearly Rs 7.81 lakh from Zomato Hyperpure's facility at Usatane.

The total seizure was valued at Rs 48,09,924.

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