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Farmer sends Rs 5,000 money order to Maha CM over 'paltry' interim aid by govt

Sat, 17 October 2026
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Upset over 'paltry' interim financial assistance announced by the Maharashtra government for drought-hit farmers, a soybean cultivator from Dharashiv district has sent a money order of Rs 5,000 to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a mark of protest.

Fadnavis announced on Wednesday that an initial relief of Rs 5,000 will be deposited directly into farmers' bank accounts ahead of Diwali, a move that comes after over 85 per cent of talukas in Maharashtra were declared drought-hit.

The state government added 40 more talukas to the drought-hit list, taking the total number of affected sub-divisions in Maharashtra to 305 out of 358.

Fadnavis had said that the decision to transfer Rs 5,000 to farmers was made to provide urgent support before the upcoming festival, as complete administrative evaluations and Central assessment procedures take time and cannot legally conclude before Diwali.

Chand Shaikh, a farmer from Surdi village in Dharashiv tehsil, said he had sent a money order of Rs 5,000 to the Chief Minister.

Shaikh claimed he earned mere Rs 3,900 from his soybean yield and borrowed Rs 1,100 from a friend to send the money order.

"I cultivated a soybean crop on 1.5 acres of my farm. I spent Rs 25,000 and received a 60-kg yield. I could earn just Rs 3,900. I borrowed Rs 1,100 from my friend to send the money order," Shaikh told reporters outside Surdi post office.

A man claiming to be the farmer's friend said he lent Rs 1,100 to Shaikh.

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