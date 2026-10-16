Delhi police issue tricolour display norms after CJP march

01:04

CJP supporters hold the tricolour as they gather near Connaught Place during the tiranga march, in New Delhi on Friday./ANI Photo

The Delhi police issued guidelines on the proper handling and display of the national flag following the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in the city, reiterating the provisions of the Flag Code of India and reminding participants of the rules governing the tricolour.



The guidelines stress that the national flag must be accorded due respect and displayed in a position of honour. It cannot be flown upside down, with the saffron band at the bottom, or at half-mast unless specifically permitted under government instructions.



The national flag must not be used as clothing or as part of a uniform, or printed on items such as cushions, handkerchiefs and napkins. The guidelines also prohibit placing any lettering on the flag or using it as decorative drapery, including at private funerals.



The flag cannot be used to carry or hold objects, except flower petals placed inside it before unfurling on special occasions. It must also not be used to cover statues, monuments, speakers' desks or platforms, the guidelines state.