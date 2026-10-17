Couple, 3 children found dead in Greater Noida; food poisoning suspected

12:20

In a suspected case of food poisoning, a couple and their three children were found dead at a village in Greater Noida's Rabupura, police said on Saturday.



According to police, Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), their daughter Mishti (7), and sons Laddu (11) and Sakshat (3) were found dead at Nagla Shri Padam village on Saturday morning.



Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning, they said. The family had consumed noodles the previous night, according to locals and Mahesh's mother.



Following the incident, forensic officials and a team from the Food Safety Department reached the spot to collect evidence and samples.



Police have initiated inquest proceedings, and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem, officials said.



The exact cause of the deaths is not known yet, and further legal action would be taken based on the post-mortem reports and forensic findings, police said. PTI