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BMC tears down unauthorised portions of Ajay Devgn's bungalow

Sat, 17 October 2026
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has razed portions of a bungalow, reportedly belonging to actor Ajay Devgn and his mother, in the western suburb of Juhu in Mumbai, days after issuing a stop-work notice over unauthorised construction, officials said on Saturday.

Civic personnel armed with hammers knocked down unauthorised Siporex block walls at the JVPD Scheme property on October 12 after the K/West Ward office rejected the owners' response to the notice issued under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

The civic body has also shared photographs of the demolition at the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society on N S Road, and notices issued to the property owners.

The BMC's notice and speaking order, however, do not mention the names of the "Singham" and "Drishyam" actor or his mother Veena Devgn. Their ownership of the property was established separately.

An official said that the BMC had issued a stop-work notice on September 10, over alleged unauthorised additions and alterations to the bungalow, and in a speaking order dated October 6, the K West ward office rejected the owners' September 15 reply, pointing out that it did not include documents authorising the construction or a copy of permission granted by the authorities.

The notice had directed the owner or occupier to stop the work immediately and submit the relevant permissions within 24 hours, warning that the unauthorised structure and construction materials could be removed at the owner's risk and cost in case of non-compliance, he said.

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