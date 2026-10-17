BJP veteran LK Advani admitted to hospital in Delhi

09:44

Advani served as the BJP president on multiple occasions and was India's deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004.





He played a vital role in turning the BJP into a major national force.

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi with pulmonary issues, sources said.The 98-year-old leader was taken to the hospital in Jasola Vihar at around 7.30 pm on Friday, the sources said.The hospital said Advani is currently undergoing treatment and that a statement on his health would be issued shortly.