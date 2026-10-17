BJP leaders in Mumbai splurging on grand garba events amid drought: Congress

17:35

The Congress on Saturday alleged that Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan and the ruling party MLAs from the Mumbai region have organised grand garba events, which it said are a "cruel mockery" of drought-hit farmers.



Hitting back, the BJP accused the Congress of targeting Hindu festivals, asserting that festival celebrations cannot be linked to drought, which is addressed by the state government.



Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) senior chief spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged that BJP ministers and other MLAs of the party from the Mumbai region are spending about Rs 80 crore to 100 crore on such celebrations.



"BJP state president Ravindra Chavan has organised the extravagant Navratri event 'Namo Ramo Ramjat 2026' in Dombivli with an expenditure of approximately Rs 1.5 crore per day. A huge AC pandal has been set up at Sant Savlaram Maharaj Krida Sankul in Dombivli.



"Lavish lighting and sound systems are used with an expenditure of crores every day. The event costs between Rs 18 crore and 20 crore," Londhe alleged in a news conference in Nagpur.



He claimed not only Chavan, but ministers Ashish Shelar and other BJP MLAs from the Mumbai area are spending about Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore on such celebrations.



"While drought-affected farmers receive a meagre relief of only Rs 5,000 from the government, BJP leaders splurge crores on Garba events. This is a cruel mockery of drought-hit farmers," he said.



Accusing BJP leaders of ignoring the chief minister's call to celebrate festivals modestly, he said they are rubbing salt into the wounds of farmers.



When contacted, BJP spokesperson Shivaray Kulkarni said festival celebrations cannot be linked to drought, as it is being addressed by the state government as well as many individuals in their personal capacity offering some relief to people.



Even rural areas are also having some festival celebrations, he added.



"I wonder why Congress always comes up with an anti-Hindu festival stance? Will it ever criticise the celebration of any other festival of a different faith? Why does it choose Hindu festivals to criticise?" he asked.